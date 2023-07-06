Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,631 ($33.39) per share, with a total value of £157.86 ($200.36).
Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 8th, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £157.38 ($199.75).
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.67) per share, with a total value of £257,400 ($326,691.20).
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,868 ($36.40) per share, with a total value of £143.40 ($182.00).
British American Tobacco Price Performance
LON:BATS traded down GBX 37.50 ($0.48) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,584 ($32.80). 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,692. The firm has a market cap of £57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 897.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,671.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,934.75. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,543 ($32.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,555 ($45.12).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.