TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Holdings Boosted by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.27% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,734 shares of company stock valued at $829,326. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

