TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Investment analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RETA stock opened at $103.90 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $106.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99.

Insider Activity

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,862.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

