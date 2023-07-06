Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.78. 3,467,585 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,894,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,950 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.