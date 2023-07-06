Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

