Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Xiaotong Zhu Sells 2,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xiaotong Zhu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.54. The stock had a trading volume of 120,375,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,201,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.44 and its 200 day moving average is $185.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $876.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

