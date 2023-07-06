Tezos Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.66 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $749.04 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001958 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,331,695 coins and its circulating supply is 944,164,252 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

