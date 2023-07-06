The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RGRNF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Regis Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.62.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

