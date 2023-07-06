The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gold Road Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Gold Road Resources alerts:

Gold Road Resources Stock Performance

ELKMF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. Gold Road Resources has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.32.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Road Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Road Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.