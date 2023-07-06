The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $74.07.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.01 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $109,593.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,480.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $109,593.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,480.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,007. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

