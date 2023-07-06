The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.26 and last traded at $112.04. Approximately 22,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 179,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is -10,796.40%.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 258.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

