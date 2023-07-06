The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $88,128,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

