Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 152 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.30. 11,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $82.54 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $868.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.