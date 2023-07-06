Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

