Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,485,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IOO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.66. 57,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,443. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

