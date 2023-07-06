Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,895,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,072,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

