Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $231.45 million and $16.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,287,467.589327 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02314132 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $27,473,868.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

