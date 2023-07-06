thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €7.04 ($7.65) and last traded at €7.08 ($7.69). 1,758,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.83).

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

