TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires 802 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

