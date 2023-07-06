TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,287,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,034 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,174,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,724,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

