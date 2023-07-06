TimeScale Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

