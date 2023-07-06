TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

