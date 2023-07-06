TimeScale Financial Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

