Timothy Regan Sells 4,308 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.
  • On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

DBX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 3,636,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,714. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 339,466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

