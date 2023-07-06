Timothy Regan Sells 4,308 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $67,287.55.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $59,225.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $41,494.60.

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.5 %

DBX traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.73. 3,636,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,714. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 339,466 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Dropbox by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.