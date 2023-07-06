Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $333,155.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOSTFree Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $333,155.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.42. 6,199,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOSTFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

