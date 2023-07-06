Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS THOGF opened at C$18.75 on Thursday. Toho Gas has a one year low of C$18.75 and a one year high of C$18.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.14.

Toho Gas Company Profile

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

