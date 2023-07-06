Toncoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $8.11 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.81 or 0.99911609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002154 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.3812474 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $5,668,783.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

