Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.82. 203,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,300. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

