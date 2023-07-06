Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

