Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler lowered Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Traeger Stock Performance

COOK stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $469.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

