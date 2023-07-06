Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $172.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.69. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after buying an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.