Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) Insider Sells £8,549.04 in Stock

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Free Report) insider Ofer Druker sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.54), for a total value of £8,549.04 ($10,850.41).

Ofer Druker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Ofer Druker sold 2,594 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.37), for a total value of £8,923.36 ($11,325.50).

On Monday, June 26th, Ofer Druker sold 1,876 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total value of £6,434.68 ($8,166.87).

On Wednesday, June 28th, Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of Tremor International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.51), for a total value of £4,714.40 ($5,983.50).

Tremor International stock opened at GBX 284.60 ($3.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.52 million, a PE ratio of -9,486.67 and a beta of 1.32. Tremor International Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.40 ($5.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 268.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.50) target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

