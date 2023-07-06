Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Down 2.2%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). Approximately 68,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 632,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Trident Royalties Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £128.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trident Royalties

In other news, insider Paul Smith purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($19,386.98). Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.