TriMas Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriMas in a report released on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRS. BWS Financial began coverage on TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

TRS opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $29,221.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares in the company, valued at $724,642.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

