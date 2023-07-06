Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRTN. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $83.31 on Monday. Triton International has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Triton International Announces Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.