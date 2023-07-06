Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. Approximately 556,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,005,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Stock Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $755.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.