Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,417 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

