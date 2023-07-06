Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 193 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $87.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

