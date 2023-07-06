U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after acquiring an additional 217,545 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 227,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.47. 5,687,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,822,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

