Uniswap Price Tops $5.33 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $73.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.33 or 0.00017539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.63 or 0.00324492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.42072334 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 719 active market(s) with $75,270,511.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

