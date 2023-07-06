United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

URI stock opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $239.40 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

