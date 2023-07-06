Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $9.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upland Software Trading Up 7.5 %
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
