UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

