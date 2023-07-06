Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $18,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

