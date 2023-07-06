VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,904 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

