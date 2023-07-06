Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Trimmed by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,541,000 after buying an additional 615,900 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. 347,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.