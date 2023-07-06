Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $77.48. 2,301,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

