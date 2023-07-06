Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 2.2% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,484. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $202.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

