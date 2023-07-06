Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Lowered by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 245.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

