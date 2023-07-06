Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.00. 54,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,301. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

